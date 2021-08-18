Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $94,000 in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRTK. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

