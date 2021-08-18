Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,680 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.71. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

