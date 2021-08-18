Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Position Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $194.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

