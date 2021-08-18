Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,020 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,056,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,850. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

