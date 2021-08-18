EvenCoin (EVN) Market Capitalization Achieves $61,254.14

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $61,254.14 and approximately $143,847.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00422936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001375 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00984703 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

