EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.94 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 13,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 252,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $541.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.35.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $64,240.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $1,156,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EverQuote by 108,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

