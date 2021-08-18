EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of EVI Industries worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EVI Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EVI Industries by 546.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVI Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $44.49.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

