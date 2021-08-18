Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.81

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.81 and last traded at C$42.74, with a volume of 17909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.33.

EIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 159.66%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.