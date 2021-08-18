Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 30,813 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.