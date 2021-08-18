Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 25,356 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 305.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.50. 957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,171. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

