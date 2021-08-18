Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 338 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

BIO stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $780.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,650. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $679.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $783.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

