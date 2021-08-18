Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,045,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF traded down $4.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $63.39 and a one year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.