Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,632 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth $2,539,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in DouYu International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group lifted its stake in DouYu International by 104.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.