Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $123.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $123,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,838.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,253.9% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 42,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

VOE traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.27. 398,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,646. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $146.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

