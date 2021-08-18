Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 474.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $213,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AT&T by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 894,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

T traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. 51,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

