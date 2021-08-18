Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $12 Million Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 639,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,998,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $4,154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $4,241,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $4,391,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $18,891,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GENI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of GENI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. 1,306,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,689. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

