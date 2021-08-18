Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 48,628 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 171.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,628 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,282,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,057. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.