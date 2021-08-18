Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.24.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.11.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

