Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 57,990 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,990 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,030 shares of company stock worth $6,872,461. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 1,380,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,562. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

