ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.06 Million (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $3,927.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002124 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008980 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.