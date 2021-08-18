Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of EXTN opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exterran will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Exterran by 198.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 65.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exterran by 109.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

