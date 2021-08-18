Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.
EXR opened at $176.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.70.
In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
