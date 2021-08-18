Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.08.

EXR opened at $176.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

