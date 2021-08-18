Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 358,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 176,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,224,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,258,000 after buying an additional 57,586 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 96,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,173,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.