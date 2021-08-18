Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FN has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE FN opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

