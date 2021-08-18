Fabrinet’s (FN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Fabrinet stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.23.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.9% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $831,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 255.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

