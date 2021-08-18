Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 2.4% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.58. The stock had a trading volume of 169,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.28. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,435,719 shares of company stock valued at $841,422,186 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

