Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $670.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $570.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.29.

NYSE:FICO opened at $457.33 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.47.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,752 shares of company stock valued at $35,432,241 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

