Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will report $504.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $516.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.90 million. Farfetch posted sales of $364.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 43.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

