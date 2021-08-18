Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 71,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,883,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Farmmi by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.