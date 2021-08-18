Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 1530334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts have commented on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.27 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $640.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.71.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

