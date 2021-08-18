Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:FSS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.67. 150,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,550,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,359,000 after buying an additional 56,219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 106,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

