Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.23. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $70.97.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

