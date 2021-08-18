Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $67.22 on Exchanges

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 billion and $849.78 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.22 or 0.00150102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00125257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,769.82 or 0.99973132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00876631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.00 or 0.06779522 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 97,538,821 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

