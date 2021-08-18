Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,311,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

