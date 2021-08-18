Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 175 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $200.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.20 and a one year high of $207.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.