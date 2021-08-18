Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 175 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $200.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.20 and a one year high of $207.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.94.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.