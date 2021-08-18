Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 193,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 144,948 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMUB opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $55.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46.

