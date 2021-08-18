Financial Advisory Service Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,488 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

LUV stock opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

