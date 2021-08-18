Financial Advisory Service Inc. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

