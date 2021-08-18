Financial Review: Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Health Systems and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 1 3 2 0 2.17 Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus price target of $14.84, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Risk & Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ethema Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $11.79 billion 0.14 $511.00 million $0.45 27.51 Ethema Health $340,000.00 20.47 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares Community Health Systems and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems 2.98% -12.92% 1.36% Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Community Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Community Health Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.