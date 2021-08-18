Financial Survey: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) vs. Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Gray Television alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gray Television and Television Broadcasts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gray Television 0 0 2 0 3.00 Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gray Television presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Gray Television’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gray Television and Television Broadcasts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gray Television $2.38 billion 0.88 $410.00 million $3.69 5.92 Television Broadcasts $351.23 million 1.04 -$36.21 million N/A N/A

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Gray Television shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gray Television and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gray Television 17.05% 24.63% 5.62% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gray Television has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gray Television beats Television Broadcasts on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc. is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States. The Production Companies segment includes the production of television and event content. The company was founded in January 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and digital marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.