First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.79. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

