First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the mining company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.004.

Shares of FR opened at C$15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.08. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.52, for a total value of C$430,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,399,480. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $130,640 and have sold 85,000 shares worth $1,865,400.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

