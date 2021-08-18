First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $19,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.98.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

