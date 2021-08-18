First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director James Kyle Mccurry acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $19,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.85 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.98.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
