First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,869 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,751,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,448,000 after buying an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $197.39 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

