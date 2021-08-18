First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 17,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 156,056 shares.The stock last traded at $62.17 and had previously closed at $62.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

