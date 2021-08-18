First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Shares Down 2.7%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.53 and last traded at $40.76. 12,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 32,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36.

