First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 97,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.92 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

