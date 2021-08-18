Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VT opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $105.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.