Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Cowen worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

