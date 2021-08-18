Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of EPAY opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.26 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $71,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.